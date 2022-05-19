ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung Sells 1,215,865 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 1,215,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $1,872,432.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $145,184.32.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,791,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,626,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 563,737 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $11,484,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 32.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,101 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

