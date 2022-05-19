CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.35

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001177 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $99,624.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,328,400 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

