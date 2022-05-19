Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Jeffrey D. Giles Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.