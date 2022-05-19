Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Jeffrey D. Giles Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.
About Core & Main (Get Rating)
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
