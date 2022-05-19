Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 10,319,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,073,905. Coupang has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock worth $1,046,724,993 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

