CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Down 2.5% This Week

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $94,391.02 and $492.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

