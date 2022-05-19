Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of CXDO opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 355,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $980,614.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,949,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 369,795 shares of company stock worth $1,040,549 and have sold 40,000 shares worth $132,200. Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

