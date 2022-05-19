Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $87,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $61,616.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,198 shares of company stock worth $4,837,471 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 95,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $328,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

CRNX opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

