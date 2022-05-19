CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.37. 349,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,745. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.