DAOventures (DVD) Hits Market Cap of $238,043.20

DAOventures (DVD) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $238,043.20 and $489.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

