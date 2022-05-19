Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Datadog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,125,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,529. Datadog has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9,652,500.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average is $150.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $389,857.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,197.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

