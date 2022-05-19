Degenerator Hits 1-Day Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00190247 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002834 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00298826 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars.

