Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). 98,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 281,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The firm has a market cap of £12.09 million and a PE ratio of 33.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In other Digitalbox news, insider Martin Higginson sold 250,000 shares of Digitalbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £35,000 ($43,145.96).

Digitalbox plc produces and publishes content. It operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which produces and publishes online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Bath, the United Kingdom.

