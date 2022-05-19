DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as low as C$1.20. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 47,504 shares.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( TSE:DRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.33 million. Analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.