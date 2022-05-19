DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as low as C$1.20. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 47,504 shares.
Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.
