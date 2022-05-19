Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading Down 0.7%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €40.50 ($42.19) and last traded at €40.50 ($42.19). 3,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($42.50).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 27.57.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

