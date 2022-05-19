Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading Down 0.7%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €40.50 ($42.19) and last traded at €40.50 ($42.19). 3,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($42.50).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of €41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 27.57.
Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)
