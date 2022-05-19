Don-key (DON) Market Cap Reaches $3.81 Million

Don-key (DON) traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 114.8% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00237565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001987 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005903 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Don-key Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,903,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.