Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

