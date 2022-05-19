Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

