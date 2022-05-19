Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 943 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

