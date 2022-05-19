Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Shares of AMBA opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -103.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.