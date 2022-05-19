Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.