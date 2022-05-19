Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,813,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,606,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,243,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

DUK opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

