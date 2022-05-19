Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 432 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $39,299.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $79.37 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Duolingo by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.