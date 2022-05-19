Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,115 shares in the company, valued at $305,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

