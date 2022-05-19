eBoost (EBST) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

eBoost (EBST) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $388,864.11 and $5.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00231651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002014 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003054 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

