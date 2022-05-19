Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of EDAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,482. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

