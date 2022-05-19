Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 10,800 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $80,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

