Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 10,800 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $80,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EWTX opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
