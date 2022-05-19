Education Ecosystem 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,545.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $499,479.89 and approximately $5,545.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 47.2% against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,429.23 or 0.99999446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.