Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $9,055.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,283,615 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

