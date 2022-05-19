Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.97, but opened at $40.07. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 2,575 shares changing hands.

ENTA has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.