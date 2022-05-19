Enigma One Day Volume Reaches $133,490.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $267,973.54 and $133,490.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00191832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00313340 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001288 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.