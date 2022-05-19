Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,607. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

