Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-$6.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.42.

Shares of FRT traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 378,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

