Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

MBB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.62. 2,142,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,549. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

