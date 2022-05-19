Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 1,150 Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 1.68% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 292,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 290.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

HAP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 31,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.