Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 20,692 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 89,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 74,616 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 86,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

