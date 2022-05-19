Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.03. 1,124,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,215. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

