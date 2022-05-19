Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,536 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,894. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75.

