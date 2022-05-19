Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $920.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $709.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,880,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,067,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.07 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $734.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

