Financial Advisory Service Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 2.54% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $56,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,949,000.

ILCG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 159,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

