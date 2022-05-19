Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $142.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.