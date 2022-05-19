Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 9,341 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,653,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
