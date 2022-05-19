First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Prudent capital deployment through buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. First American has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. The company aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. However, escalating expenses put a strain on its margin expansion. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FAF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

