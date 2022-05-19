Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 27,200 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $138,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,050.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 17,430 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $86,975.70.

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $8.93.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Five Point by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Five Point during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Five Point by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

