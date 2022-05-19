Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.79 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $30.79 million and $7.96 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.0986 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00584937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00444931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033039 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.63 or 1.57912232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

