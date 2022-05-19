Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,422,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $222.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

