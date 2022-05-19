Frax Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.53 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $40.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00587579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00448653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033015 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,649.79 or 1.57605993 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,419,810,672 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

