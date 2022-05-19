Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells $63,575.58 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $55.49 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

