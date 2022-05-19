Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives $14.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAIA. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Gaia by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 109,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,811. The firm has a market cap of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

