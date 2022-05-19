GAMB (GMB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,779.00

GAMB (GMB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 154.9% higher against the dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $2.81 million and $52,779.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.



GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

