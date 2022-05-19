GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 35.4% Over Last Week

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $42,646.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00237110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001979 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002951 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,653,558 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.