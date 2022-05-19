Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Purchases 93 Shares

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 93 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,913 ($85.22) per share, for a total transaction of £6,429.09 ($7,925.41).

Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 7,000 ($86.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 6,365 ($78.46) and a 1-year high of £123.10 ($151.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,287.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,284.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a GBX 70 ($0.86) dividend. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

